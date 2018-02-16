Power Outage Unsettling For Downtown Tulsa Restaurants

The lights are back on for nearly 1,000 customers in Downtown Tulsa.

Police say a semi clipped a power pole near Brady and Cheyenne.

Several restaurants had to stop serving customers for almost an hour.

"All of us are restaurants and we all have food in our walk-ins and in our storage areas and in the parts that are cold and frozen and yea its thousands of dollars of product and it’s a little unsettling to get hit on a Friday night," said Angie Green with Lotus Sandwich Eatery and Bar.

The power was out for about 45 minutes, but again, it has been restored to all PSO customers.