Power Outage Unsettling For Downtown Tulsa Restaurants

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The lights are back on for nearly 1,000 customers in Downtown Tulsa.

Police say a semi clipped a power pole near Brady and Cheyenne.

Several restaurants had to stop serving customers for almost an hour.

"All of us are restaurants and we all have food in our walk-ins and in our storage areas and in the parts that are cold and frozen and yea its thousands of dollars of product and it’s a little unsettling to get hit on a Friday night," said Angie Green with Lotus Sandwich Eatery and Bar.

The power was out for about 45 minutes, but again, it has been restored to all PSO customers.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
