Murder Suspects Now In Tulsa After New Mexico Arrest

Suspects accused in a murder case from more than 15 years ago are behind bars.

Joe Calvert and Shanna Ramsey are now in the Tulsa County Jail charged with the 2002 murder of Tricia Fipps.

The two were arrested in New Mexico after being pulled over.