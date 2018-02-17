After that extremely welcome overnight rainfall, we’re setting up for a very pleasant Saturday across Green Country!



Clouds hanging around this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon, with steady clearing from west-to-east today and a switch to a northwest breeze by afternoon. We’ll see afternoon highs recover to the upper 50s to near 60 here in Tulsa, with some low 60s further west! Areas east of Tulsa will stay a bit cooler thanks to those lingering clouds, with mid 50s across far eastern Oklahoma.



Light winds and clear skies will allow us to drop off quickly tonight, with lows settling back into the mid 30s overnight across Green Country. A gusty south wind returns on Sunday, ushering cloud cover back into the area ahead of our next rain-maker. We should climb again to the upper 50s to near 60 Sunday afternoon despite that cloud cover.



A few light showers will begin to spread back toward Green Country by Sunday night into Monday morning as Gulf moisture streams back into the area. We’ll have off-and-on showers dotted across eastern Oklahoma on Monday and very mild temperatures in the upper 60s.



Heavier rain and storms look to increase on Tuesday as another cold front surges toward eastern Oklahoma. With some instability and wind shear available, a few locally strong storms could occur on Tuesday! Temperatures also look to fall during the latter half of Tuesday from the 60s early into the 40s and 30s late.



Much chillier winter temperatures will be with us again by Wednesday as we’ll struggle to get out of the 30s with a brisk north wind. A few of our forecast models suggest we could have some lingering light precipitation on Wednesday, which would have the potential to fall as wintry precipitation if this comes to pass. However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty about this right now, so continue to check back with us for updates!



A gradual moderating trend is expected by the end of next week, with yet another chance of rain showing up as we head into next weekend as a more active jet stream looks to keep us in a wetter pattern for the next week or two. With our ongoing severe drought, that is definitely good news!



Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!