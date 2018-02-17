Pleasant Saturday Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pleasant Saturday Across Green Country

Posted: Updated:

After that extremely welcome overnight rainfall, we’re setting up for a very pleasant Saturday across Green Country!

Clouds hanging around this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon, with steady clearing from west-to-east today and a switch to a northwest breeze by afternoon. We’ll see afternoon highs recover to the upper 50s to near 60 here in Tulsa, with some low 60s further west! Areas east of Tulsa will stay a bit cooler thanks to those lingering clouds, with mid 50s across far eastern Oklahoma.

Light winds and clear skies will allow us to drop off quickly tonight, with lows settling back into the mid 30s overnight across Green Country. A gusty south wind returns on Sunday, ushering cloud cover back into the area ahead of our next rain-maker. We should climb again to the upper 50s to near 60 Sunday afternoon despite that cloud cover.

A few light showers will begin to spread back toward Green Country by Sunday night into Monday morning as Gulf moisture streams back into the area. We’ll have off-and-on showers dotted across eastern Oklahoma on Monday and very mild temperatures in the upper 60s.

Heavier rain and storms look to increase on Tuesday as another cold front surges toward eastern Oklahoma. With some instability and wind shear available, a few locally strong storms could occur on Tuesday! Temperatures also look to fall during the latter half of Tuesday from the 60s early into the 40s and 30s late.

Much chillier winter temperatures will be with us again by Wednesday as we’ll struggle to get out of the 30s with a brisk north wind. A few of our forecast models suggest we could have some lingering light precipitation on Wednesday, which would have the potential to fall as wintry precipitation if this comes to pass. However, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty about this right now, so continue to check back with us for updates!

A gradual moderating trend is expected by the end of next week, with yet another chance of rain showing up as we head into next weekend as a more active jet stream looks to keep us in a wetter pattern for the next week or two. With our ongoing severe drought, that is definitely good news!

Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.