Man Struck By Pickup While Crossing Tulsa Street Dies

A man died Friday night when he was hit by a pickup at 21st and Memorial.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. when a man was walking across the intersection.

The man was crossing the street north to south across 21st street when he was hit by a small pickup.

Tulsa Police say the man died soon after arriving at the hospital.

The impact caused substantial damage to the truck, but police say it doesn't appear the driver was speeding or texting or anything else other than driving through.

"Right now, it looks the driver didn't do anything wrong, just an unfortunate accident,” said Tulsa Police Cpl. Chris Butterfield.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died and say the driver will not be charged.