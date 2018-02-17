Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

At many schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

Mourners remembered a slain Chicago Police commander Saturday as a model officer and "one of the good guys".

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Students with their whole lives ahead of them and the teachers who tried to protect them were among the 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida.

The case of a Minnesota woman accused of setting fires on a college campus last month in a self-professed act of jihad raises questions about whether law enforcement could have done more to stop her.

Teen survivors of the deadly shootings at a Florida high school are fast becoming advocates for stronger weapons laws.

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File). File - In this June 2017 file photo, a black bear cub forages for food along a salmon stream below a bear viewing spot for tourists in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska. A study of bears and berrie...

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, red berries ripen on a devil's club plant in Anchorage, Alaska. A study by Oregon State researchers of wildlife and devil's club outside Haines, Alaska, concludes that brown and blac...

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer). FILE- In this October 2017 file photo, a black bear walks in Granite Basin, amid low-lying blueberry thickets, in Juneau, Alaska. A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of frui...

(Taal Levi and Laurie Harrer via AP). In this 2014 image from a remote camera trap provided by Taal Levi, a brown bear eats devil's club berries near Haines, Alaska. A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispers...

(Taal Levi and Laurie Harrer via AP). In this 2014 image from a remote camera trap provided by Taal Levi, a black bear eats devil's club berries near Haines, Alaska. A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispers...

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Does a bear leave scat in the woods? The answer is obvious but the effects on an ecosystem may not be.

A study by Oregon State University researchers concludes that brown and black bears, and not birds, as commonly thought, are primary distributers of small fruit seeds in southeast Alaska, spreading the seeds through their excrement.

"Bears are essentially like farmers," said Taal Levi, an Oregon State assistant professor. "By planting seeds everywhere, they promote a vegetation community that feeds them."

Seed dispersal is a key component in the understanding of any ecosystem, Levi said. The study is the first instance of a temperate plant being primarily dispersed by mammals through their gut, Levi said. The finding suggests repercussions for plant life when bears are removed.

Brown bears, or grizzlies, flourish in size and numbers in the Tongass National Forest, America's largest, because they gorge on spawning salmon. As they wait for fish to enter streams, they eat berries.

Levi and graduate student Laurie Harrer, the study's primary author, set up motion-triggered video cameras to detect what was eating berries. The collected bear DNA from saliva left on plants after berries disappeared. They recorded birds picking off a few berries at a time but bears gulping them by the hundreds.

When brown bears shift to eating fish, black bears move into berry patches.

Both bears, through their scat, disperse fruit seeds by the thousands, profoundly affecting what grows in the forest, according to the researchers.

Rodents that find bear scat further disperse seeds, burying them in caches a few millimeters deep, Levi said. If rodents lose track of caches, there's a chance for new plant growth.

It's an intricate system starting with salmon attracting bears, Levi said.

Laura Gough, an ecologist at Towson University who has conducted research for more than 20 years on how plants interact with other organisms in Alaska's tundra, said a lot of ecology research focuses on uncovering those relationships and how whole systems change if they're disrupted.

"When you think about that, if the species is an important food source, then if that plant should diminish in abundance, there could be a whole suite of changes to that ecosystem," she said.

When she read the study, she said, she thought of the dodo bird stories she tells to students in biology classes. The extinct birds spread seeds of certain plants.

"When dodos went extinct, those plants basically went extinct as well," she said. "So, this link between animals that eat plant seeds and disperses them - that can maintain both populations."

The Oregon State study concludes that if bears are removed, the seeds they move would simply fall to the ground. A decline in bear density, even if only brown bears, likely leads to a reduction in seed dispersal with consequences for plants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.