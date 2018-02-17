Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

At many schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

Students with their whole lives ahead of them and the teachers who tried to protect them were among the 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida.

The case of a Minnesota woman accused of setting fires on a college campus last month in a self-professed act of jihad raises questions about whether law enforcement could have done more to stop her.

Teen survivors of the deadly shootings at a Florida high school are fast becoming advocates for stronger weapons laws.

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed, for the 17 deceased students and faculty from the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. As f...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Lauren Duck, right, hugs Debby Stout, left, as they stand on a street corner holding up anti gun signs in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. As families begin burying their dead, authorities are questioning whether ...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Crosses and flowers hang on a fence near Majority Stoneman Douglas High School, near Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2018, in memory of the 17 people killed in a school shooting on Wednesday. As families began burying ...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the Florida Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Legislators have just three weeks left in their annual 60-day session. Normally, lawmakers are trying to wrap up work on a new state budget in the final days.

But the shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland has revived an ongoing legislative debate about how to respond to gun violence.

Democrats want the Legislature to take up gun control bills that have languished again this year, but Republican legislative leaders are talking about boosting mental health programs in Florida's public schools as well considering measures that would bolster safety on school campuses.

Gov. Rick Scott has said he plans to talk to legislative leaders in the coming week about what could be done to make it harder for people who are mentally ill to purchase a gun.

Senate and House leaders have also said they are willing to help pay to tear down the three-story building where the shootings happened and place a memorial on the site. It could cost up to $30 million to replace the school building with a new building placed in a different location on the campus.

Some GOP legislators wanted to consider a bill to put trained armed volunteers or school employees inside the state's public schools. The Senate Judiciary Committee was scheduled to take up the legislation (SB 1236), but Sen. Greg Steube, the committee chairman, announced late Friday that the measure would not be taken up after all. Steube made his decision after several top senators said they were opposed to considering the bill. Groups opposed to the bill flooded legislators with phone calls the last two days.

