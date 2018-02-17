BA Detective Resigns Amid Evidence Mishandling Allegations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

BA Detective Resigns Amid Evidence Mishandling Allegations

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow detective has turned in a letter of resignation effective March 1st amid allegations she mishandled evidence in the Michael Bever murder case.

Bever's attorney said Detective Gayla Adcock released some evidence in the case to an auction house, including a journal written by Bever's 13-year-old sister who survived the attack.

1/5/2018 Related Story: Possible Mishandling Of Evidence In Michael Bever Murder Trial

His attorney argues because of that, the chain of custody for evidence in the case has been broken and could affect Bever getting a fair trial.

Detective Adcock was on suspension pending a disciplinary hearing into the matter.

News On 6 reached out to Adcock’s attorney, and they have no comment.

Bever goes on trial in April for the murders of five family members.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
