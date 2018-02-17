BA Detective Resigns Amid Evidence Mishandling Allegations

A Broken Arrow detective has turned in a letter of resignation effective March 1st amid allegations she mishandled evidence in the Michael Bever murder case.

Bever's attorney said Detective Gayla Adcock released some evidence in the case to an auction house, including a journal written by Bever's 13-year-old sister who survived the attack.

His attorney argues because of that, the chain of custody for evidence in the case has been broken and could affect Bever getting a fair trial.

Detective Adcock was on suspension pending a disciplinary hearing into the matter.

News On 6 reached out to Adcock’s attorney, and they have no comment.

Bever goes on trial in April for the murders of five family members.