Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

The struggling movie studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein has fired its president, whose continued presence at the company was a source of controversy.

At many schools, fire alarms prompt evacuations and shootings prompt lockdowns, but the Florida school had the chaos of both.

Conundrum of a fire alarm with gunfire: Flee, or lock down?

Mourners remembered a slain Chicago Police commander Saturday as a model officer and "one of the good guys".

Mourners: Slain Chicago officer was 'one of the good guys'

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Students with their whole lives ahead of them and the teachers who tried to protect them were among the 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida.

The case of a Minnesota woman accused of setting fires on a college campus last month in a self-professed act of jihad raises questions about whether law enforcement could have done more to stop her.

Teen survivors of the deadly shootings at a Florida high school are fast becoming advocates for stronger weapons laws.

A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the state Legislature is grappling with what to do in the aftermath.

Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting

Anger bubbles over at funerals for students and teachers killed in Florida school shooting.

(WUSA TV-9 via AP). FILE - In this file image made from video and provided by WUSA TV-9, authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at Fort Meade, Md. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National...

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) - A passenger in a vehicle that was fired upon outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas.

Passenger Javonte Alhajie Brown told The Washington Post Friday that the 17-year-old driver was following GPS directions to reach a friend's house in a Maryland suburb, but he turned onto a restricted-access road that leads to the top-secret installation.

"I woke up with him slapping me in the face screaming, 'I'm going the wrong way. I don't know how I got here,'" Brown said.

"I was screaming at him," Brown continued, "'How the hell did you do this? And why aren't you stopping?'"

Brown, 24, told the newspaper that he had been too tired to drive Wednesday morning and handed the keys of the rented black sport utility vehicle to his teenage friend. They were heading to Brown's brother's house from Washington, D.C. Another passenger, who has not been publicly identified, was also in the car.

Brown said he went to sleep. But he was jolted awake by police officers from the NSA shouting outside Fort Meade. Some of them banged on the vehicle's doors and windows.

Others pointed guns as the SUV kept moving. At least one officer fired, striking the windshield several times. The occupants weren't hit by bullets, but the driver was left with an apparent shrapnel injury.

Brown said he "grabbed the driver's head and shoved it under the steering wheel."

Brown said shots were fired right before the SUV hit a concrete barrier next to a visitor's gate.

The teen driver's mother, Sharron Brown, 37, was also interviewed by The Washington Post. She is not related to Javonte Brown.

She and Brown said the driver had a gash on the top of his head that might have come from a fragment or shrapnel. She asked the newspaper not to identify her son because he's a minor.

Authorities have not filed charges. The vehicle's three occupants were released from custody.

The FBI is investigating the shooting. It has confirmed that one of the theories it's considering is that the driver turned in error and panicked.

The FBI has not detailed the moments of the shooting or explained the police officer's decision to shoot.

Javonte Brown said he takes responsibility for handing the keys over to his friend. But he and the teen's mother questioned the use of force.

"They could see the driver was young and was panicking," Javonte Brown said. "They could see the passengers were clearly asleep. They could tell we were not a threat."

