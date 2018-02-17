Carrie Underwood Helps Out Injured Oklahoma Officer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Carrie Underwood Helps Out Injured Oklahoma Officer

CHECOTAH, Oklahoma -

One of Oklahoma's own country music stars is stepping in to help an injured officer.

Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett's family said Carrie Underwood recently donated $10,000 to help with his recovery.

Durrett broke his neck after a crash on his way to work earlier this week.

News On 6 was told Durrett and Underwood were childhood friends.

Durrett's family said he has a long road to recovery but he is making some improvements.

If you would like to help, the family prefers that donations be made to the Justin Durrett account at the First Family Credit Union in Checotah.

You can also visit their GoFundMe page

