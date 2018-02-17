Deputies Arrest Rape Suspect, Search For Another In Rogers County

A man is behind bars and another is on the run accused of being involved in a rape investigation.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old woman was at Dylan Reedy's home for a house party.

The victim said he invited her to his bedroom where he and another man took turns raping her.

Deputies said the victim was also punched in the face.

Reedy is being held at the Rogers County jail.

He is facing a first-degree rape charge.

Police have not identified the other man involved.