Pryor Man Hits Tree In Fatal Crash

A Pryor man is dead after a crash near Salina Saturday afternoon.

61-year-old Jonathan Philpot was driving east on Kenwood Road when he lost control on a curve and hit a tree.

OHP reports say that Philpot was pinned in his car for over an hour before they were able to remove him.

Troopers say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt.