Owasso Mother Returns To Ransacked Home

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is searching for thieves who broke into an Owasso Family's home this week.

Jeaneatte Allen left with her baby Thursday afternoon for just two hours.

When she returned, she found her home ransacked.

Allen said she believes whoever did this jumped the fence and kicked in the side door.

The thieves got away with jewelry, weapons, cash, electronics, and more.

Allen said she doesn't have surveillance cameras right now, but she will be sure to get them soon.

"Right in broad daylight, in the middle of the day, somebody kicked in our door, which is just unheard of to me. I never thought we would be victims,” said Allen.

If you know anything about this crime, contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.