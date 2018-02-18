North Tulsa Slaying Marks City's 5th Homicide Of 2018

Tulsa police have confirmed a man found dead in the street near East Young and North Quaker was murdered late Saturday night.

Sergeant Dave Walker says shortly before 11:30 p.m. police got two calls, one about gunshots heard in the area and another from a motorist who found a body in the street.

A pistol and shells were found near his body.

Walker says the man's girlfriend stated he left her house around 8 p.m. to head to his mother's. Police say he was found dead in the opposite direction of his mother's house.

