Windy Sunday Ahead

Tulsa police have confirmed a man found dead in the street near East Young and North Quaker was murdered late Saturday night.More >>
Tulsa police have confirmed a man found dead in the street near East Young and North Quaker was murdered late Saturday night.More >>
President Trump tweeted late Saturday that he is "very sad" the FBI missed the possible warning signs about Florida shooting suspect and they are "spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion."More >>
President Trump tweeted late Saturday that he is "very sad" the FBI missed the possible warning signs about Florida shooting suspect and they are "spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion."More >>
After yesterday’s record to near record highs across Oklahoma, we’re back to big coat weather today as strong north winds will bring colder weather across the region through Saturday morning.More >>
After yesterday’s record to near record highs across Oklahoma, we’re back to big coat weather today as strong north winds will bring colder weather across the region through Saturday morning.More >>
We’re anticipating more warm air later today with highs nearing the upper 70s to lower 80s before another strong front rolls across the state later tonight bringing colder weather back to the region Friday into Saturday morning.More >>
We’re anticipating more warm air later today with highs nearing the upper 70s to lower 80s before another strong front rolls across the state later tonight bringing colder weather back to the region Friday into Saturday morning.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!