Hang on to your hats! We’re in for a windy Sunday, ahead of a storm system that should bring soaking rains to Green Country this upcoming week!



Gusty south winds returns today, with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour expected for the afternoon hours. Despite our recent rain, fire danger will be elevated to high today due to the strength of those winds. Skies will become mostly cloudy today and we’ll see highs generally in the upper 50s, though cloudier locations may stay a few degrees cooler than that.



Outside of a stray shower across extreme southeast Oklahoma, our Sunday will be primarily dry. But expect some scattered light showers to develop late tonight, becoming more likely as we head into Monday morning. You’ll want to keep the umbrella close by on Monday! It won’t be an all-day wash-out, but multiple rounds of moderate rain showers are expected throughout Monday.



Temperatures will be unseasonably warm as we start the week, ranging from the low 60s Monday morning to the upper 60s Monday afternoon thanks to those continued strong south winds. But don’t expect the warm weather to last!



Another strong cold front arrives in Green Country on Tuesday with sharply falling temperatures during the day. We’ll likely start the morning well into the 60s here in Tulsa, but our latest computer model guidance suggests we will likely quickly fall into the 40s and 30s by late afternoon Tuesday as that front surges south.

Along that strong cold front, we expect a line of thunderstorms to develop sometime Tuesday. A few embedded strong storms will be possible, along with the potential for locally heavy rain of 1” to 2” in some locations. That is certainly welcome news!



The forecast becomes a bit trickier by Tuesday night and into Wednesday as that cold air surges further south. Right now, there exists at least a slight potential for a changeover to freezing rain or sleet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as some precipitation tries to linger behind the cold front. Ice amounts appear light at this time, but make sure to check back with us for updates over the next few days as the forecast becomes more clear!



A gradual moderating trend is expected by the end of next week, with yet another chance of rain showing up by Friday as we maintain a more active weather pattern. With our ongoing severe drought, that is certainly good news!



Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!