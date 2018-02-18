Oklahoma man arrested in death of wife following fight

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man who allegedly supplied his wife with methamphetamine and then bound her after she became combative has been arrested following her death.

Police say 49-year-old Brandon Harris was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and drug charges following the death of Heather Harris, at their home in Lawton, Oklahoma, about 87 miles (140 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

An affidavit made public Friday says the woman died shortly after midnight on Feb. 10 after the couple took meth that Brandon Harris had supplied. He told police that after consuming the drug, Heather Harris took her clothes off and went outside for at least half an hour in temperatures near freezing.

Afterward, the affidavit says the couple fought physically and Brandon Harris allegedly bound her "until she became unconscious and died."

