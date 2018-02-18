Virgin Mary Statue Broken In Tulsa Church Break-In

Tulsa Police are looking for whoever vandalized Saint Augustine Catholic Church on Apache near North Lewis.

No one was injured but the front window has been shattered and so has a statue of The Virgin Mary.

Wenona Hurd has been going to the church for more than 20 years.

She was on her way inside to help set up when she saw the broken glass and called police.

"I didn't know what to think because I was just stunned that the church had been broken into," said Hurd.

Hurd said it doesn't look like anything was taken from inside of the church.