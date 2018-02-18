Henryetta Police Search For Four-Wheeler Thief

Police in Henryetta are hoping someone can help them find whoever stole a trailer with several four-wheelers early Sunday, February 18th.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department says the theft happened just before 7 a.m.

They posted a surveillance photo of the dark colored Tahoe and Yukon driving away with the trailer in tow.

Police ask if you know anything about the theft, to call the department at 918-652-3106.