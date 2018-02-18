Neighbors Concerned After Oil Spills Into Pond

Crews are cleaning up in northwest Oklahoma City after oil spilled into a large pond from a burst pipeline.

The ten-acre body of water sits next to a neighborhood near Memorial and County Line Road.

Savannah Estates Neighbors woke up to this in their back yards – oil taking over a large pond nearby.

“It didn't smell like just straight up oil that you'd put in a golf cart or dirt bike, but you can tell it definitely was oil of some type,” Savannah Estates neighbor Justin Kohs said.

The crude oil came from a pipe that burst a little after 3:30 Sunday morning.

Homes were not evacuated, but contractors went to work right away to clean the oil bubbling from below.

“I want it to be cleaned up. I mean, that's the priority,” neighbor Jacob Torres said.

Jacob Torres says he and other neighbors paid for more expensive lots along the pond and use it often.

“It's our pond. We go back there and kayak and fish and everything else and I wasn't real happy with not getting any information,” Torres said.

The company who owns the pipeline, Centurion released the following statement:

“At approximately 3:30 a.m., February 18, Centurion Pipeline personnel responded to an incident in Yukon, Oklahoma, where there was a discharge of oil into a retaining pond. The release has been contained and cleanup operations are underway.

Centurion Pipeline has notified the appropriate governmental authorities, and will coordinate and cooperate fully with them.

Centurion Pipeline is committed to safeguarding the environment and protecting the safety and health of our employees and neighboring communities.”

As cleanup continues, neighbors say they hope the company follows through.

Oklahoma City says from what they’ve heard from the oil company, the cleanup process usually takes about 48 hours, and they expect the pond’s ecosystem to return to normal.