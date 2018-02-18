Museum to discuss efforts to see if bones belong to pirate

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

'Black Panther' brings new meaning to dressing up for a superhero film

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

Facebook will soon rely on centuries-old technology to try to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections: the post office.

Facebook will soon rely on centuries-old technology to try to prevent foreign meddling in U.S. elections: the post office.

Some cities wanting to lure new companies to town are including the diversity of the people who live and work there in pitches.

Some cities wanting to lure new companies to town are including the diversity of the people who live and work there in pitches.

Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

Already a much-celebrated pop culture milestone, "Black Panther" is now a record-setting smash at the box office, too.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

A Minnesota law that bars voters from wearing political hats, T-shirts, buttons and other apparel to the polls is about to get a look from the Supreme Court.

A Minnesota law that bars voters from wearing political hats, T-shirts, buttons and other apparel to the polls is about to get a look from the Supreme Court.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

Opponents of President Donald Trump's plan to open most of the nation's coastline to oil and natural gas drilling have held boisterous rallies before public meetings held by the federal government on the topic.

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people grow.

The most comprehensive study of Borneo's orangutans estimates their numbers have plummeted by more than 100,000 since 1999, as the palm oil and paper industries shrink their habitat and fatal conflicts with people...

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

A study of bears and berries has determined that the big animals are the main dispersers of fruit seeds in southeast Alaska.

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

What does a bear do in the Alaska woods? Disperse seeds

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Mardi Gras produces a huge amount of garbage in addition to days of fun and parties.

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

Spacewalking astronauts are finally wrapping up months of repair work on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

(Merrily Cassidy/Cape Cod Times via AP). In this Aug. 14, 2017 photo, Marie Kesten Zahn, an archaeologist and education coordinator at the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth, Mass., probes the concretion surrounding a leg bone that was salvaged from...

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Researchers are set to discuss their efforts to determine whether human bones recovered from a Cape Cod shipwreck are those of the infamous pirate Samuel "Black Sam" Bellamy.

The Whydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, says it also will publicly display the bones for the first time and showcase what they believe to be Bellamy's pistol Monday.

The objects were encased in a hardened mass of sand and stone pulled from the Whydah Gally (WIH'-duh GAH'-lee) shipwreck several years ago.

The museum has enlisted forensic scientists to compare DNA from the bones to a sample given by one of Bellamy's living descendants.

The Whydah went down in stormy seas in 1717, killing most of its crew and leaving its treasure on the ocean floor. The wreck was discovered in 1984.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.