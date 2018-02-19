Fiat-Chrysler Recalls More Ram Trucks Over Roll Away Risk - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fiat-Chrysler Recalls More Ram Trucks Over Roll Away Risk

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
DETROIT, Michigan -

Fiat-Chrysler is recalling more than 180,000 Ram pickup trucks because of a parking brake issue.

The recall involves certain 2016 through 2018 Rams equipped with steering-column gear-shifters, which can under certain circumstances be accidentally shifted out of park. If the parking brake isn’t set, that can lead to the vehicle rolling away.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Fiat Chrysler says the brake issue happens when the vehicle’s Brake Transmission Shift Interlock overheats. If overheating occurs, a vehicle’s shifter can be repositioned without brake-pedal application, or the presence of a key in the ignition.

The recall is limited to vehicles equipped with gear-shifters on their steering columns. Affected are certain 2017-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups, and certain 2017-2018 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; 2016-2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs. Certain 2017-2018 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign, but heavy-duty trucks represent the majority of affected vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler recalled about 1.8 million 2010-2017 Ram trucks last December for the same problem, after reports of at least seven injuries possibly related to the trucks shifting out of park and rolling away.

Customers will be advised when they may schedule service. Those with questions or concerns may call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (866)-220-6747.

NHTSA Recall Information

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.