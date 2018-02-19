OKC Police To Focus On Crime-Ridden Neighborhood After Grant Fun - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC Police To Focus On Crime-Ridden Neighborhood After Grant Funding

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police work to fight crime in one of the metro's most violent neighborhoods. 

Police say grant money will help step up patrols between SW 29th and SW 66th between May and Walker Avenue.

Residents in that neighborhood will start seeing an increased police presence in hopes of curbing some of the city's most violent crimes. 

From 2011 to 2016, police reported 40 homicides, 200 rapes and more than 1,300 aggravated assaults in the 2.5-square-mile area.

Police say thanks to a $371,500 grant from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, they'll be able to focus their efforts in the predominately Hispanic neighborhood through Dec. 4.

The funding will allow the department agencies to pay officers overtime to work the high-crime area while also enhancing community partnerships. 

Agencies are required to report results to the attorney general's office quarterly.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.