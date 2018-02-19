Firing Gun Outside Tulsa Movie Theater Lands Woman In Jail, Police Say

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appeared in court for a hearing Monday afternoon. After the hearing, one of his attorneys said Monday's appearance may be his last going forward.More >>
Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appeared in court for a hearing Monday afternoon. After the hearing, one of his attorneys said Monday's appearance may be his last going forward.More >>
Tulsa Police released photos of a man and woman they say wrote fraudulent checks at a local grocery store.More >>
Tulsa Police released photos of a man and woman they say wrote fraudulent checks at a local grocery store.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on