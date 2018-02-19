Firing Gun Outside Tulsa Movie Theater Lands Woman In Jail, Poli - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Firing Gun Outside Tulsa Movie Theater Lands Woman In Jail, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
Mary Elizabeth Hill mug shot from Tulsa Jail. Mary Elizabeth Hill mug shot from Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman was arrested after police say she fired a gun outside a busy Tulsa movie theater. Mary Elizabeth Hill was booked into jail early Monday morning, February 19, on complaints of reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm and shooting a firearm in public.

An arrest report states Hill told police she fired a gun into the air at the Cinemark movie theater at 71st and Highway 169. She also admitted she doesn't have a license to carry the gun, records show.

The arresting officer said the theater was heavily populated at the time. It doesn't give any information about why the 50-year-old woman might have fired into the air only that she left the scene in a Nissan Juke.

Hill quickly bonded out of jail.

