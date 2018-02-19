Tulsa Woman Found Again In Stolen Vehicle Back In Jail - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Woman Found Again In Stolen Vehicle Back In Jail

Tulsa County jail photo of Afton Cowdrey Tulsa County jail photo of Afton Cowdrey
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman is back in the county jail following her arrest early Monday for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Afton Cowdrey, 26, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. following a traffic stop by Tulsa police officers in the 4900 block of South Braden. Police say a second person in the car ran off and has not been located.

In November 2017, police took Cowdrey into custody after she was found in another stolen vehicle. That time, police say Cowdrey was a passenger who got out and ran away following a police chase. Police say she was tracked down by a K9 officer and arrested.

11/27/2017 Related Story: Victim Tracks Down Stolen Tulsa Car With Cell Phone

Prosecutors charged her with joyriding following that incident. 

Last month, court records show Afton Cowdrey pleaded guilty to the joyriding charge and was given a 90 day suspended jail sentence.  

