Two People Sought In Tulsa Fraud Investigation

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify these two people.

Tulsa Police released photos of a man and woman they say are part of a fraud investigation. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the young woman and older man.

"These two used multiple fraudulent checks to purchase goods at a local grocer," TPD posted on social media.

If you can help police find the fraud suspects, you're asked to contact Detective Matt Rose at mrose@cityoftulsa.org. Reference Fraud Case 2018-008160.