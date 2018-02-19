Funeral Service Set For Sand Springs Teen Killed In Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Funeral Service Set For Sand Springs Teen Killed In Crash

Jasmine Schneider and the roadside memorial on Highway 51. Jasmine Schneider and the roadside memorial on Highway 51.
You can follow Joey Parrish's recovery at Joey's Journey on Facebook. You can follow Joey Parrish's recovery at Joey's Journey on Facebook.
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A Sand Springs senior will be laid to rest after losing her life in a wreck last week. Services for Jasmine Schneider will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Olivet Baptist Church, 155 North 65th West Avenue.

The 18-year-old girl was driving on Highway 51 a few miles west of Sand Springs when she swerved to avoid another driver and went off the road. Jasmine was killed and her cousin, Joey Parrish, was badly injured.

Her obituary requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Sand Springs Marching Band.

You can also support the family by donating to Jasmine's GoFundMe page. Jasmine's church has established a memorial fund as well. It's at the BancFirst in Sand Springs.

Joey Parrish, 15, has been in ICU following the wreck. Both his legs were badly broken, and he had internal injuries including a collapsed lung and bleeding in his abdomen, according to his Facebook page, Joey's Journey.

He has had surgery and will be going through more procedures to repair his legs. 

If you can help his family with medical bills, they have established a GoFundMe page.

