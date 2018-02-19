Tulsa Humane Society Works To Match Dogs With Owners - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Humane Society Works To Match Dogs With Owners

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Humane Society of Tulsa is working to match dogs seized last week in a dog hoarding investigation with their owners. 

The Humane Society says they have identified 24 dogs and matched them with their owners but are still working to match the rest. 

In total, they have 106 dogs as well as several cats and some chickens that were seized from the property. 

2/16/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Animal Hoarding Case Calls Overwhelming Sheriff's Office

People are still calling the Humane Society looking for any information on their pets.

The Humane Society says if you've had a contract with Marjorie Satterfield before or if you have had an animal trained with her before you know definitely send that contract and information in. And, they said to definitely send any photos you may have.

The Humane Society wants to reassure people that the dogs are not going anywhere until the are matched with an owner and the court releases that animal. 

They say to send any animal identification information to their email address provided on their website or Facebook page.

Coming up at 5 p.m., Reporter Erin Conrad will explain that process and we're working to talk to people whose dogs may be involved. 

