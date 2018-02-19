Wind-driven wildfire forces people to flee rural California

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.

Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respected

Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal Wakanda

The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limbo

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 people

At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff

A Minnesota law that bars voters from wearing political hats, T-shirts, buttons and other apparel to the polls is about to get a look from the Supreme Court.

What to wear at polls? High court will have a say on that

The couple who took in the Florida school shooting suspect after his mother died says he told them he was sorry after the shooting.

A year of turmoil at the U.S. Interior Department has seen dozens of staff members re-assigned, key positions go unfilled, rules governing industry shelved and a mass resignation from a National Park system advisory board.

The family reunification system that has been central to U.S. immigration law for half a century is suddenly facing talk of a complete overhaul thanks to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. medical community is voicing mounting frustration over the Trump administration's focus on mental illness to fight mass violence.

A new exhibit at the National Museum of the American Indian uses images of Natives to show how the population permeates American culture.

APNewsBreak: CEO says Michigan-based Consumers Energy will stop using coal to generate electricity by 2040.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is on the cusp of imposing a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, all but ensuring that Democratic prospects will improve for several seats.

Officials say a wind-driven wildfire in rural central California has forced mandatory evacuations and is threatening hundreds of buildings.

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) - A wind-driven wildfire in rural central California forced mandatory evacuations and threatened hundreds of buildings Monday, including a historic railroad station, after it tripled in size overnight, officials said.

The blaze burning through chaparral bush and shrub oak had scorched 4 square miles (11 square kilometers) in the small town of Bishop on the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada that is popular for hiking, fishing, climbing and hunting.

It comes as California has seen some record-high temperatures and little rain after emerging from a five-year drought, helping fuel some of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in state history late last year. U.S. drought monitors this month declared parts of Southern California back in severe drought.

In the most recent fire, several communities and campgrounds in the Pleasant Valley Reservoir area were ordered to leave and persistent winds were expected to pose a challenge, said Cathey Mattingly, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It's not clear how many people had to evacuate after the blaze started Sunday, Inyo County sheriff's spokeswoman Carma Roper said. But at least 500 structures were threatened, including the Laws Railroad Museum, a railroad station built in the 1880s, Mattingly said.

"We had pretty heavy wind activity overnight and we are expecting more windy conditions today," Mattingly said. "That is hampering firefighting efforts."

She said at least 400 firefighters are working to contain the flames north of Bishop, a former mining town of about 3,800 that still celebrates mules each year with country music concerts, mule chariot races, log skidding and parades.

The fire broke out shortly Sunday afternoon near the Pleasant Valley Reservoir and quickly grew to 900 acres. It forced the closure of a highway that connects rural Inyo County to Nevada.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.