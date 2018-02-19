Suspects Sought For Armed Robberies At Two Tulsa Restaurants On Same Night

Police say two men attempted to rob two restaurants on the same night.

According to Tulsa Police Department, these crimes happened at the Qdoba and Subway restaurants near 51st and Yale.

TPD Sergeant Brandon Watkins says it's very rare for people to try to rob two places in one night, but "these guys were a little more brazen."

Sgt. Watkins says two men walked into Qdoba around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night and pulled guns on employees there.

That robbery attempt was unsuccessful. Sgt. Watkins says while police were responding there, the suspects ran less than a mile down the road to Subway.

The descriptions of the suspects from each robbery were the same. However, "they were using hoodies that were cinched up, so it's hard to say," said Sgt. Watkins.

"Right now we're very early in this investigation," stated Sgt. Watkins. "As soon as we know who they are, we'll be more than happy to let everybody know because we'll parade them around in handcuffs."

Sgt. Watkins says if you ever find yourself in a robbery situation, the safest thing you can do is cooperate.

"There's no foolproof method, there's no way that's going to ensure you won't get shot and killed," said Sgt. Watkins. "The best thing you can do is do exactly what they say, hand them what they want."

Sgt. Watkins says they are still looking for the two suspects in this case. If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimestoppers.