Fan Frustrated With Scalpers Scooping Up BOK Center Tickets - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fan Frustrated With Scalpers Scooping Up BOK Center Tickets

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Bruno Mars fans are shocked and upset after tickets to his Tulsa concert sold out within minutes.

Scalpers are now reselling the tickets for hundreds of dollars over their face value, and fans say something needs to be done about it.

Many frustrated fans took to social media after they were notified that the tickets were immediately sold out.

One man was left particularly heartbroken after trying to buy tickets with his friends.

Jake Bush said seeing Bruno Mars perform at the BOK Center would be a dream come true, so he went online to buy tickets the second they went on sale.

"We had one friend out of the group that was able to get through and get one ticket, but within minutes they were just gone," he said.

Bush said when he went to see if he could buy some from resalers, he was shocked at the price hike.

"We have friends in other cities who are going who are getting tickets for 100 to 150 bucks, and trying to go to the BOK they end up being closer to 400 or 500 dollars for like nosebleed seats," he said.

Frustrated concert fans also flooded Facebook expressing similar disappointment. One fan wrote, "I tried to buy Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Pink.....I CAN'T AFFORD ANY OF THEM!!!!!!!!"

Another said, "No one is worth $1,200 for one ticket."

One fed-up fan wrote, "…that's why I don't bother with anything at the BOK anymore."

The BOK Center said there is little the venue can do to keep scalpers from buying and selling tickets at prices higher than face value because neither the State of Oklahoma or the City of Tulsa has any ordinances or laws prohibiting scalping. But they say they are working with Ticketmaster to combat the issue.

As for Bush, he says he would love to think action might be put in place after today's social media uproar.

"There needs to be some type of system that keeps these ticket prices where the performers have set them and keeps scalpers or the second-hand vendors from snatching all of them up,” he said.

The BOK Center has now added a second show for Bruno Mars. Those tickets will go on sale Friday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.