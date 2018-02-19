Human Remains Found Near Lake Eufaula

The state medical examiner is taking a look at human remains found along Lake Eufaula in Pittsburg County.

This is in the same area as where, last year, investigators found items belonging to a woman who disappeared in January 2017.

Holly Cantrell has been missing for more than a year. Family members say they remain hopeful after this new discovery.

Cantrell disappeared during her lunch hour from McAlester Regional Health Center on January 20, 2017.

The bones were found near the area where her purse was discovered last February.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says this new investigation started Sunday when his office was notified that some bones were found in the Cardinal Point Recreation Area at Lake Eufaula.

Deputies called the Medical Examiner's office after determining that the remains were human.

They believe it could be a woman since they found some woman's clothing nearby.

The next step is for the medical examiner's office to identify the remains.