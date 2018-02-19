Should Oklahoma Say "Good Night" To Daylight Saving Time?

An Oklahoma state senator wants to make Daylight Saving Time a thing of the past.

A senate committee passed a bill Monday that would do away with the time changes.

Senator Joseph Silk, (R) Broken Bow, says this is about more than just convenience.

"There is shown to be an increase in traffic accidents just because of the drowsiness and also heart attacks and strokes," said Silk. "There's studies that show anywhere from a 10 to 20 percent increase in the two days following the time change."

The bill passed out of committee by a slim margin.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states who don't recognize Daylight Saving Time.