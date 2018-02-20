Students shaken by shooting focus on stopping gun violence

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

Opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada are asking a judge to force the U.S. government to turn over emails and other documents related to President Donald Trump's approval of the project.

Opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada are asking a judge to force the U.S. government to turn over emails and other documents related to President Donald Trump's approval of the project.

Ancient acupuncture is increasingly used as weapon in the nation's struggle with opioids.

Ancient acupuncture is increasingly used as weapon in the nation's struggle with opioids.

The school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead appears to be the first major tragedy of its kind in which students were sharing horrific images in near-real time with young people elsewhere.

The school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead appears to be the first major tragedy of its kind in which students were sharing horrific images in near-real time with young people elsewhere.

A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning.

A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

Survivors of a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead are channeling their anger and sadness into action.

An ethics complaint has been filed against an Idaho state senator after a tweet from an account purported to be the Republican lawmaker's directed students to discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic colleague.

An ethics complaint has been filed against an Idaho state senator after a tweet from an account purported to be the Republican lawmaker's directed students to discuss "killing babies" with a Democratic colleague.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

A hundred Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to head by bus to Florida's capital to urge lawmakers to act to prevent a repeat of massacre that claimed 17 lives.

Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.

Two buses are preparing to take about 100 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to Tallahassee so that they can pressure state lawmakers to pass more restrictive gun laws.

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way.

The first treatment to help prevent serious allergic reactions to peanuts may be on the way.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, poses at a memorial outside the school, for Wednesday's mass shooting, in Parkland, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Grady huddled in his classroom at the high schoo...

By JASON DEAREN

Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Chris Grady was a theater kid counting down the days until he reported for duty in the U.S. Army this summer when a gunman opened fire at his Florida school. As he huddled in his classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Wednesday listening to shots nearby, what he felt wasn't fear, but anger.

"Full-on anger," the thin, curly haired 19-year-old said.

Grady's anger deepened the day after the shooting, when he heard news that the FBI had failed to follow up on a tip about the former student who police say gunned down 14 students and three staff members with an AR-15 styled rifle. News also emerged that Nikolas Cruz had legally purchased the gun despite a documented history of mental health issues.

The FBI received a tip last month that Cruz had a "desire to kill" and access to guns and could be plotting an attack, but agents failed to investigate, the agency acknowledged Friday. Others had received warnings as well: Records show the Florida Department of Children and Families investigated but concluded Cruz wasn't a danger to himself or others.

On Friday, as gun-control debates raged anew on social media, one of Grady's close friends created a Twitter account, @NeverAgainMSD, to channel the students' anger and frustration.

"The Never Again movement started formulating, and we got to work," Grady said.

Grady and his friend are among about 100 Stoneman Douglas students heading to Florida's capital, Tallahassee, to push lawmakers to do something to stop gun violence. They also plan to maintain the momentum by attending what they hope will be a massive march on Washington next month.

The efforts have offered students a way to channel their anger and sadness into action. Grady's life was upended by the shooting. But now, as one of the organizers behind the students' call for stricter gun-control laws, he is laser-focused on planning and media interviews.

On Tuesday, he will ride a bus to Tallahassee. On Wednesday, he and a small group of Never Again organizers will fly back to Parkland for a televised town hall meeting about the shooting. Then their focus will turn to the planned March for Life in the nation's capital March 24.

That doesn't leave a lot of time for school.

"If we've got to take some extra days off, that's fine to continue the movement," he said. "Academics have been put on the back burner."

Before the shooting, Chris' time was spent studying theater and working out to get his body in shape for the Army, where he wants to pursue a career in information technology. The second-oldest of four kids, he moved to Parkland from Massachusetts when he was 6. His mother is a property manager, and his step-father is an electrician.

Given his interest in a military career, Chris said he is not anti-gun and supports the Second Amendment. But he believes assault rifles such as the AR-15 styled rifle that authorities say Cruz used should be reserved for the military.

"They're weapons of war made to kill as many people as possible in as short a time as possible," he said.

Grady said he's ready to work as much as it takes to keep the gun-control movement's momentum going until he ships out.

"The kids in Newtown were too young to understand what happened and were too young to have their own voice," he said, referring to the 20 first-graders killed in the 2012 Connecticut school shooting. "We want to be the voice for those kids and thousands of others who have been affected by tragedies like this."

___

Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.