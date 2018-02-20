OHP: McAlester Man Killed In Pittsburg County DUI Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a McAlester man was killed in a Pittsburg County DUI crash Monday evening.

Troopers say Stephen Heath, 59, was westbound on a county road east of Crowder, just before 9 p.m., when his 2008 Chevrolet went off the road, struck a ditch and rolled, throwing him from the vehicle.

They say it was raining at the time of the crash.

In the OHP report, troopers stated there was an odor of alcohol in the vehicle and Heath was driving at an unsafe speed on a curve in the road. It also stated, Heath was not wearing a seat belt.