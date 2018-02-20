Green Country Answers The Casting Call For 'Big Brother'

The next reality TV star could be from Green Country.

People lined up Monday afternoon to be a part of News On 6's Big Brother casting call at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

One of them could end up competing for the show's $500,000 grand prize.

"I think they look like some great contestants, but the real one is right here, so that's what I'm hoping for. I've made a lot of enemies so far, so sorry," said Big Brother superfan Garrett Rogers.

The show's 20th season is set to premiere this summer on Channel 6.