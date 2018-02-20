Missing 6-Month-Old Found Safe In Muskogee County

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office says a missing 6-month-old boy has been safely located. An Amber Alert had just been issued for the baby, Christopher Meyer.

The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said it was looking for the baby, who they believe had been taken by his 34-year-old father, Joseph Meyer.

The sheriff's office said it started Monday, when the mother, Joseph Meyer and Christopher Meyer were in a car and Joseph Meyer pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the mother and the baby.

They said the mother somehow got away and called 911.

Christopher Meyer was last seen wearing a yellow onesie and gray Jordan shorts. He was last seen in the 2400 block of North 32nd Street, Lot 66 in Muskogee around 7 p.m. Monday.

A warrant has been issued for Joseph Meyer for assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement continues to look for Meyer and following leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 918-687-0202.