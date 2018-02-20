Tahlequah Police Investigating Suspicious Death As Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tahlequah Police Investigating Suspicious Death As Homicide

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

Tahlequah Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found. Police said due to the injuries on the victim and other evidence, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called just before 10:00 Tuesday morning to the 700 block of East Downing in response to a woman’s body found.

Once on the scene, officers determined the death was suspicious and called for detectives.

Police said two people were at the residence and were detained.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to process the crime scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

