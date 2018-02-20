TPD Releases Bodycam Video Of Fatal Christmas Day Shooting

Tulsa Police released bodycam video of the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting from Christmas Day 2017.

Police said officers responded to a call near 11th and Utica around 3:45 p.m. They said a neighbor told them a man was naked and running down the street holding a gun.

When officers arrived, they said Jacob Craig had a gun and started running toward them, ignoring commands to stop and put the gun down.

They said Craig pointed the gun at a police officer, who then fired several shots.