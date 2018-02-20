Report: Hawaii wasn't ready to handle missile threat alert

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii's nuclear missile scare showed that the state began testing alerts before fully developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat and that a public outreach campaign months earlier wasn't effective, said a report released Tuesday.

The state Department of Defense, the agency that oversees Hawaii's emergency management, released the internal review after an alert was sent to cellphones, televisions and radio stations across the state last month.

The notification, which read "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," triggered widespread panic as more than a million residents and visitors feared they were about to face a ballistic missile strike.

Gov. David Ige assigned Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the second in command at the Department of Defense, to conduct a comprehensive review of the agency's operations.

"The response and recovery sections of the plan were minimally developed," Hara's report said. "The plan lacked clear details for sheltering, county coordination and protocols for decision to send out all clear or false missile alert messages, e.g., interception, missile impact without effect to Hawaii, etc."

The public didn't get adequate directions about what to do, the report said.

An agency employee mistakenly sent the alert to cellphones and broadcast stations across the state during a shift-change drill at the agency on Jan. 13.

Officials later disclosed the employee didn't think he and his colleagues were participating in a drill and instead believed a real attack was imminent. The state has since fired him.

State officials said the worker, who had been employed at the agency for 11 years, had mistakenly believed two prior drills - for tsunami and fire warnings - were actual events. His supervisors counseled him but kept him for a decade in a position that had to be renewed each year.

The ex-worker disputed that, saying he wasn't aware of any performance problems. The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety after receiving death threats, told reporters that he was devastated about causing panic but was "100 percent sure" at the time that the attack was real.

Some managers didn't follow proper procedures to deal with unsatisfactory performance, which contributed to the false alert, the report said.

Hara's report recommends employee development training for supervisors and managers.

The agency's administrator, Vern Miyagi, resigned on Jan. 30. The agency's executive officer, Toby Clairmont, resigned down shortly after the incident because it was clear action would be taken against agency leaders, he said.

A fourth employee was suspended without pay.

It took the agency 38 minutes to send a follow-up message cellphones notifying people the alert was a mistake, in part because the agency had no prepared message it could send out in the event of a false alarm. Agency officials notified broadcast stations earlier.

Within hours of the alert, the agency changed protocols to start requiring that two people send an alert. It also made it easier to cancel alerts by preparing a pre-programmed false alarm message.

The report's recommendations include suspending all activities related to the Ballistic Missile Preparedness Campaign, with the exception of the monthly ballistic missile alert tone siren testing, until a plan is published and the majority of Hawaii's public know "what to do, where to go, and when to do it."

It also recommends reviewing the feasibility of reinstituting "fallout shelters." Hawaii stopped maintaining such shelters after the Cold War ended and funding ran out.

Although spurred by the missile scare, the report provides recommendations about all the hazards the islands face. Because Hawaii relies on nearly all of its goods to be imported, the report recommends improving ports and expanding distribution infrastructure, but notes doing so will be expensive and time-consuming.

___

This version has been corrected to show it took 38 minutes to send a follow-up message to cellphones. Agency officials contacted broadcast stations earlier.

___

AP writers Caleb Jones and Audrey McAvoy contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.