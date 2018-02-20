TCSO Searches For Armed Robbery Suspect

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who they say took cash hand cigarettes from a convenience store.

Deputies say the Stop N Save at 6520 Charles Page Blvd. was robbed Sunday morning by a man with a shotgun.

They say he got away with cash and packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.