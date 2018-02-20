Muskogee Baby, Mom Reunited After Amber Alert Scare

A 6-month-old boy is now safe after deputies say his father, Joseph Meyer, took the baby from Muskogee after holding the baby's mother at gunpoint.

News On 6 was there for the emotional reunion of baby Christopher Meyer with his mother.

Meyer is still on the run right now but the baby is safe.

The Muskogee County sheriff says Monday night they received a call from an area near North 32nd Street in Muskogee.

The baby's mother, Rebecca Alford, says Joseph Meyer put a gun to her mouth. She finally escaped but he drove off with Christopher in the car.

Neighbor Doug Keys said he heard a woman banging on his trailer door.

"Hysterical... saying her husband he threatened her and she needed to get in real quick so I let her in the trailer," Keys said.

While investigators were looking for the father and son, they said Meyer dropped Christopher off at the home of an acquaintance and left- claiming he needed to do laundry.

"We are working with the person now and she is being very cooperative she's just doing him a favor watching the child and saw the little stuff on the bottom of the tv and so she decided to bring him in," he said.

Alford says even though Meyer is still on the run, all that matters is her baby is safe.

News On 6 was interviewing Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier when he found out an acquaintance of Meyer had dropped the baby off safe after he asked her to watch him while he claimed he had laundry to do.

That woman said she saw the news alert and since Meyer hadn't returned she started putting it all together that the baby was in fact, Christopher.

Both she and the sheriff said what matters is that Christopher is safe and healthy. Also, he seemed to take a liking to Sheriff Frazier.

"We are going to get him checked out and make sure he is safe and won't sleep until we find him now," Frazier said.