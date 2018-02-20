Teachers In Favor Of Protest Shutdown, TCTA Says

Some Green Country teachers and school districts may cancel classes to protest the state's low teacher pay.

One teacher's organization said it's time to send lawmakers a message.

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association said a possible suspension of classes is definitely not something they want to do but they said they're running out of options.

Bartlesville Public Schools was the first to make a move during a Monday night school board meeting where the superintendent asked the board to consider shutting down schools but only if the legislature does not find a way to raise teacher salaries.

It's unclear how long a shutdown would last.

TCTA said many of its teachers are in favor of making this happen in their districts if nothing changes.

Vice President Shawna Mott-Wright said desperate times call for desperate measures, especially when teachers are so frustrated.

"I've never seen such low morale in my life and I'm a teacher's kid. We just feel completely defeated and our profession is one of hope," said Shawna Mott-Wright with TCTA.

Bartlesville's superintendent said they plan to meet next week to further discuss the possibility of a suspension of classes.

The Bartlesville Board of Education has set the next special meeting for next Wednesday night at 5:30 at the Bartlesville Community Center.