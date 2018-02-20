Teachers In Favor Of Protest Shutdown, TCTA Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Teachers In Favor Of Protest Shutdown, TCTA Says

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Some Green Country teachers and school districts may cancel classes to protest the state's low teacher pay.

One teacher's organization said it's time to send lawmakers a message.

The Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association said a possible suspension of classes is definitely not something they want to do but they said they're running out of options.

Bartlesville Public Schools was the first to make a move during a Monday night school board meeting where the superintendent asked the board to consider shutting down schools but only if the legislature does not find a way to raise teacher salaries.

It's unclear how long a shutdown would last.

TCTA said many of its teachers are in favor of making this happen in their districts if nothing changes.

Vice President Shawna Mott-Wright said desperate times call for desperate measures, especially when teachers are so frustrated.

"I've never seen such low morale in my life and I'm a teacher's kid. We just feel completely defeated and our profession is one of hope," said Shawna Mott-Wright with TCTA. 

Bartlesville's superintendent said they plan to meet next week to further discuss the possibility of a suspension of classes.

The Bartlesville Board of Education has set the next special meeting for next Wednesday night at 5:30 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

