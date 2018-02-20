Tulsa Doctor's License Suspended After Accusations Of Overprescribing Opioids

The State Osteopathic Board suspends a Tulsa pain doctor's license after accusations that he over-prescribed medication.

In January, federal agents raided Doctor Christopher Moses' clinic.

Dr. Moses has 30 days to request a hearing with the State Osteopathic Board to address the suspension.

If he doesn't, the Board will discuss the status of his license at its March 15th meeting.