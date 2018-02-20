After teenager's arrest, liberal Vermont ponders gun safety

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump meets school shooting survivors at Florida hospital, praises doctors, nurses and first responders for their 'incredible work

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

By WILSON RING

Associated press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Last week's deadly Florida high school shooting and a Vermont teenager's arrest in what officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting are giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature following years of the otherwise liberal state's steadfast refusal to regulate gun ownership.

On Tuesday, several hundred gun control advocates rallied on the Statehouse steps in Montpelier. Inside, Republicans who had long resisted the idea of any form of gun restriction were rethinking that position.

Republican Rep. Don Turner, the House minority leader, said his caucus had recently formed a committee to look at possible ways to regulate guns and prevent violence. He said no one wanted to see another school child hurt or killed.

"We get that. It's scary for us. It's scary for parents. We need to at least open the dialogue," said Turner, who noted that over the weekend he heard from constituents who did not want to see any gun law changes.

Vermont has a long history of gun ownership and low gun crime. Despite being considered one of the most liberal states, efforts in recent years to regulate gun ownership have failed.

There are a number of pieces of legislation pending in the Statehouse. One would prevent people from possessing firearms if courts ruled they posed threat to themselves or others. Another would require background checks for most gun transfers.

Last Thursday's arrest of an 18-year-old former Fair Haven Union High School student who had bought a shotgun and ammunition and kept a journal called "Diary of An Active Shooter" prompted Republican Gov. Phil Scott to say it was time for Vermont to consider "gun safety" as part of a broader effort to reduce violence.

Scott's comments on Friday came a day after he told a SevenDays weekly newspaper reporter who asked about gun legislation following the Parkland, Florida, shooting that he didn't think changes to the state's gun laws were needed.

Scott changed his mind after Vermont state police arrested Jack Sawyer, of Poultney, and charged him with attempted aggravated murder and other offenses that, if convicted, could send him to prison for life. Police determined Sawyer, a former Fair Haven student who had recently been released from a mental health facility in Maine, had bought a shotgun and four boxes of ammunition.

Police say Sawyer also read a book about the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in 1999, in which two students killed 12 other students and a teacher before killing themselves.

Police were alerted to Sawyer's case after some of his friends said he was making threats against his school. A girl in Poughkeepsie, New York, showed a school resource officer some of the threats Sawyer made via social media. The officer alerted Vermont police, and Sawyer was arrested.

Sawyer pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail.

Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio, whose office is defending Sawyer, said there are a lot of unproved allegations.

"I have a sense that this case is a lot different than initially portrayed," Valerio said.

Democratic state Sen. Richard Sears, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he felt the governor's change in attitude toward gun laws was a big step toward the passage of gun legislation.

Seventeen people died in the Florida shooting. The teenage killer's lawyer has said he is sad, mournful and remorseful and has called him "a broken human being."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.