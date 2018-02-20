Tulsa To Host Big 12 Wrestling Championship Through 2020

Big 12 wrestling fans, rejoice. The conference tournament has extended its stay at the BOK Center for another two years through 2020.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon from the Tulsa Sports Commission.

Assistant commissioner Bob Burda said the combined success of OU and especially Oklahoma State wrestling makes Tulsa a hotbed for the sport.

Sports Commission Executive Director Vince Trinidad said the tournament brings around $1.5 million to the local economy.

"You have all those individual fans, they're going to come in, they're going to eat in the restaurants, they're going to stay in the hotels, they're going to explore downtown Tulsa," Trinidad said.

"After year one, the feeling that our administrators and coaches and fans had after leaving Tulsa was why wouldn't we put a deeper stake in the ground and commit to coming back for more than just the initial two-year commitment?" Burda said.