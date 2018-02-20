Kansas lawmakers split on response to teen governor hopefuls

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

President Donald Trump is visiting a Florida hospital to thank medical professionals who helped the wounded in a horrific high school shooting

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

'What will #BlackPanther make the world think of Africa now?' Tears, exuberance at premiere

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

President Trump is overreaching when he claim that the special counsel's indictment in the Russia investigation offers proof of 'no collusion' between Trump's campaign and Moscow

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Protesters held signs and urged for change to gun laws in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, days after 17 people were shot and killed at a high school some 25 miles away

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Four hours from the Florida high school where 17 people were shot and killed, hundreds of people gathered in a park to rally against gun violence and call for stricter gun laws

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Students who escaped the deadly school shooting in Florida are focusing their anger at President Donald Trump, contending that his response to the attack has been needlessly divisive

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

Ferocious female-led tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards, at a ceremony dominated by women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The eldest son of President Donald Trump has arrived in India to help sell luxury apartments and lavish attention on Indians who have bought units in Trump-branded developments

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

The latest report on Hawaii's missile scare says the state began testing alerts before fully a developing a plan to address the ballistic missile threat.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

Authorities are being allowed to shut down a large homeless encampment in Southern California and moving hundreds of tent-dwellers into motel rooms.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

What Vermont officials consider a near-miss on a high school shooting is giving a boost to gun control efforts in the state Legislature.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

State water officials are considering whether to adopt a range of permanent restrictions against wasting water as nearly half of California again in drought.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

A special election is being held in Kentucky to replace a legislator who killed himself after allegations surfaced from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

The California Senate is weighing whether to punish a colleague after an independent investigation confirmed he likely engaged in unwanted flirtatious or sexually suggestive behavior with six women.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

More than half a dozen prospective candidates in the crowded Kansas governor's race are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

A 15-year-old Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student who was shot five times during the massacre is credited with saving the lives of at least 20 other students.

(AP Photo/Mitchell Willetts). Kansas state Rep. Blake Carpenter, right, R-Derby, confers with Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, during a debate on a bill setting a minimum age to run for governor, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan...

(AP Photo/Mitchell Willetts). Kansas state Rep. Vic Miller, right, D-Topeka, answers questions from Rep. Michael Houser, R-Columbus, during a debate on a bill setting the minimum age to run for governor at 18, Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018, at the Statehouse i...

By MITCHELL WILLETTS

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - In a Kansas governor's race that's already wild and crowded, more than half a dozen of the prospective candidates are teenagers, and legislators are divided over whether to try to prevent having such young hopefuls in the field in the future.

The Kansas House on a 73-43 vote advanced a bill Tuesday that would require candidates for governor and other statewide offices to be voters in the state, starting next year, effectively setting the minimum age at 18. House members were expected to take a final vote by Wednesday to determine whether the bill passes and goes to the Senate.

Some lawmakers said candidates should have some life experience before running for governor and that not having an age limit allows the ballot to get too cluttered with people who may not be serious. Others argued that creating barriers to running is undemocratic and there's no reason to discourage young people from being engaged in politics.

Kansas and Vermont are the only states with no age requirement to run for governor. Until this year, Kansas officials haven't discussed the need for one. The wide-open governor's race and the national attention paid to the teens who have declared their candidacies have some lawmakers wanting to step in. The state also lacks a formal residency requirement for candidates, which has attracted some teen hopefuls from out of state as well.

Six Kansas teenagers have formed campaign committees, and the first, 17-year-old Wichita student Jack Bergeson has paid a $2,207 filing fee to secure a spot on the August primary ballot. At least three out-of-state teens also have declared their candidacies, exploiting the lack of a specific residency requirement that the bill also would impose.

More than 20 prospective candidates for Kansas governor of all political stripes have declared themselves, and one south-central Kansas man even tried to launch a campaign for his dog. Ex-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback was term-limited when he resigned last month for an ambassador's post, and new GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer faces a tough battle for a full, four-year term.

"Maybe we'll have some Russian operative who wants to file as governor because we have no statute against that," said House Elections Committee Chairman Keith Esau, a conservative Kansas City-area Republican.

Other lawmakers, including top Senate Republicans, think having a minimum age is reasonable. Rep. Jene Vickrey, a conservative eastern Kansas Republican, favored setting it at 30. He said that is an age in which someone has gained some life experience.

Having such young candidates can be a distraction and take away from those who are "engaged in really making an effort in being the next governor," Vickrey said.

A majority of states require their governors to be at least 30 and to have been residents for at least two years, according to the Council of State Governments.

In Vermont, a 13-year-old boy declared his candidacy last fall, but Kansas has gained far more notoriety since Bergeson launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination last summer as a 16-year-old. His platform includes legalizing and taxing marijuana and raising the minimum wage. He called the age-requirement bill "obviously reactionary."

"It is obviously coming up because they feel threatened, and they feel that people are bringing up real issues and the politicians in power don't like to hear those things," Bergeson said.

Some lawmakers side with Bergeson and the other teens - at least the ones who are running and from Kansas. Those legislators argued during Tuesday's debate that the state shouldn't dampen young people's interest in politics.

Democratic state Rep. Vic Miller, of Topeka, said if a teenager can manage to win a primary, "Then so be it."

"That's called democracy, and I love democracy," he said.

___

AP Political Writer John Hanna also contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.