Tulsa Edison's Pom Squad Home After Great Performance At Championships

The Edison High School Pom Squad is celebrating. They finished as the runner-up in the 2018 National Dance Team Championship.

The team arrived home Tuesday.

The girls went head-to-head against 18 of the best high school pom squads in the country and it was a close race between first and second.

"It's the highest Edison pom has ever placed," said Edison sophomore Lilly Harvey. "We're super excited about that. We worked really hard and it really paid off."

The national championship was held near Orlando, Florida, so when the girls weren't competing, they were able to take some time off to relax and enjoy Disney and Universal Studios.