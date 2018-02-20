Winter Weather Keeps Pawnee, Creek County On Guard - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Winter Weather Keeps Pawnee, Creek County On Guard

Posted: Updated:
MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

Areas across Green Country are at or below freezing and it's only going to get colder out there.

2/20/2018 Related Story: Freezing Rain Could Create Issues On Green Country Roads

There’s a little bit of rain on and off for the past few hours in Pawnee and Creek counties.

In Westport, there was ice forming on tree branches, light posts, and even mailboxes.
    
Mannford has had icicles form on anything from street signs to fences to even power lines. 
    
Mannford Police Department said they haven't had to respond to any wrecks so far. 
    
However, they do want you to be cautious on the roadways because ice can form very quickly when it's this cold. 
    
Mannford Police Department also said they haven't heard any reports of people without power so far but it's always a possibility with the sagging lines and tree branches. 
    
If you are heading out, just take it easy because there could be icy spots and be careful on sidewalks, outdoor stairs, and bridges as they are elevated surfaces that have the potential to be slippery.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.