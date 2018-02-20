State Capitol Guideline Raises Questions Of Religious Discrimination

A new guideline about which faith leaders can address state lawmakers is raising concerns of religious discrimination.

The change outlined by Jenks Republican Representative Chuck Strohm asks that chaplains who are invited be from that representative's place of worship.

However, some are concerned that leaves out members of non-Christian faiths, like Islam and Judaism, since there are no Muslims or Jews in the legislature.

"I think we miss opportunities to be thoughtful about discussions when certain groups are left out based on immutable characteristics," said Roberta S. Clark with the Jewish Federation of Greater OKC.

Representative Strohm has not commented on either the concerns or the reason for the changes.