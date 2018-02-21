Kansas Soldier Dies In Iraq

The U.S. Department of Defense identified a Kansas solider who died Monday in Iraq.

The military says Sgt. Christina Marie Schoenecker, 26, of Arlington, Kansas, died in Baghdad, from a non-combat related incident. Arlington is located northwest of Wichita.

Schoenecker was assigned to the 89th Sustainment Brigade in Wichita.

The Defense Department says Schenecker's death is under investigation.