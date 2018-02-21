Tulsa's Gathering Place Through The Eyes Of A Child

Today at 6 p.m., a tour of Tulsa's Gathering Place with the park's 5th Grade Ambassador, Ariana Reagor.

"My mom was like and my dad came over and he's like what is it and he started going and I'm like what is it and they're like, you got the job and I started screaming and jumping up and down," said Ariana Reagor.

Ariana was chosen to help promote the park and encourage kids to get involved with the Reading Tree Challenge.

6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor gets a glimpse inside the Gathering Place through the eyes of a child.